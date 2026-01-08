Jeddah Airports Company (JEDCO) announced the launch of the “Airport View” application for all personnel at King Abdulaziz International Airport from government, operational entities, and the private sector, in a move aimed at enhancing coordination efficiency and unifying performance monitoring through a smart digital platform that contributes to improving operational performance and services across the airport.

The application is an integrated platform that brings together the airport’s operations into a single digital interface, reported SPA.

It provides real-time monitoring of flight movements, instant alerts, and performance indicator dashboards, along with smart tools that enable users to access information quickly and accurately, supporting faster decision-making and improved response efficiency.

The application allows access to daily operational data, flight status, and operational alerts, along with interactive dashboards that reflect performance levels in real time, which boosts coordination among entities operating within the airport and supports smooth flight operations, information accuracy, and the quality of services provided, contributing to an improved travel experience across all stages of the journey.

"Airport View" further enhances airport-wide coordination by offering a unified, real-time view of all airport activities, enabling rapid response to events and supporting staff in maintaining smooth passenger flow and delivering an exceptional passenger experience.

Since its establishment in 2022, JEDCO has overseen the management and operation of King Abdulaziz International Airport and is implementing the aviation program under the National Transport and Logistics Strategy, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

