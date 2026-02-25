RIYADH - The Ministry of Interior's electronic platform Absher has carried out a total of 44,831,914 electronic transactions for beneficiaries through its individual and business services during the last month of January.

The Absher Individual services account saw 42,258,285 transactions, including 36,077,343 document viewings via the digital wallet available to citizens, residents, and visitors through the Absher application. The business services accounted for 2,573,629 transactions.

The number of transactions on the Absher Business platform reached 2,573,629. The number of transactions processed by the General Directorate of Public Security reached 3,582,702, including 3,460,528 transactions by the General Directorate of Traffic, 2,094,195 transactions by the General Directorate of Passports, and 382,828 transactions by the Ministry of Interior's Civil Status Agency.

Through the Absher Individuals platform, 121,744 reports were issued via the Absher Reports service, and 1,871 general fingerprint inquiries were processed.

It is worthy to note that the unified digital IDs, issued by the Ministry of Interior through the Absher platform, enable citizens, residents, and visitors to easily and reliably access the services of the ministry's various sectors through its electronic platforms: Absher Individuals, Absher Business, and Absher Government. They also provide access to government and private entities through the National Unified Access Portal Nafath.

