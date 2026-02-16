RIYADH — The Riyadh Infrastructure Projects Center, in cooperation with the General Directorate of Traffic, has launched an automated service to compensate traffic accidents linked to infrastructure projects.

The service enables beneficiaries to complete compensation procedures electronically through an integrated pathway that begins with submitting the accident report via the General Directorate of Traffic.

Applicants then receive a registration number and can track their request through a dedicated link, ensuring clarity of procedures and ease of follow-up.

The platform also helps accurately identify the executing entity responsible for the accident site, enhancing transparency and facilitating the beneficiary journey.

The service aims to streamline procedures, enhance efficiency, and improve processing times through direct technical integration and data sharing between the two entities.

The initiative forms part of the center’s ongoing efforts to improve services related to infrastructure projects in Riyadh Region, enhance user experience, and strengthen coordination with relevant entities.

The center said the launch falls under the “Osool Program,” which includes a package of transformational initiatives aimed at developing the infrastructure ecosystem in Riyadh Region, improving coordination, and elevating work quality.

