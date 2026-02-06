Estonia will participate in the World Defense Show 2026 in Riyadh, presenting its defence sector as a trusted partner in strengthening security through digital resilience, intelligent systems and field-ready technologies designed for today’s complex operating environment.

This marks the nation’s third consecutive appearance at the show, continuing its involvement since the summit’s inception.

Led by Hanno Pevkur, Minister of Defence of the Republic of Estonia, the national delegation brings together a group of Estonian defence companies specialising in cyber defence, autonomous and intelligent systems, ISR, energy resilience, deployable infrastructure and dual-use innovation.

Estonia’s participation reflects a shared focus with Saudi Arabia and the wider Gulf region on building sovereign defence capability through long-term partnerships and advanced technology development.

Estonia is globally recognised for its leadership in digital governance, with 100% of public services online, and deep experience translating national-scale digital resilience into deployable defence capabilities. The nation hosts the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence, who organise exercises such as Locked Shields – the world’s largest and most complex live-fire cyber defence simulation. Within NATO frameworks, Estonia has played a long-standing role in strengthening allied cyber and digital defence, and its defence industry is shaped by the demands of real-world operational environments rather than theoretical or lab-based development.

Pevkur said: “As security environments become increasingly digital and interconnected, innovation, interoperability and strong partnerships are essential. World Defence Show provides an important platform to demonstrate how Estonia’s innovation-led defence sector develops next-generation systems and dual-use technologies that strengthen sovereign capability and deliver long-term value to partners in Saudi Arabia and the rest of the world.”

Together, the Estonian companies at World Defence Show span uncrewed and autonomous systems, air and ground-based sensing, cybersecurity and digital command platforms, and deployable infrastructure, all designed to integrate within existing defence architectures. The participating companies include: Defendec, Defsecintel Solutions, Frankenburg Technologies, HEVI Optronics, KrattWorks, Maru Defence, Nortal, Skeleton Technologies, Threod Systems and 5.0 Robotics, alongside the Estonian Defence Industry Association.

Estonia’s presence at the show will focus on how secure digital foundations underpin modern defence effectiveness, enabling reliable autonomy, situational awareness and decision-making across increasingly complex systems. The delegation will also highlight the role of dual-use innovation in accelerating development cycles and supporting both defence and broader industrial capability.

World Defense Show 2026 takes place in Riyadh from February 8 to 12 and brings together global defence leaders, industry and policymakers to explore the future of defence and security. The Estonian delegation will be located at the Estonian national pavilion stand: H1-F16.1 - TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

