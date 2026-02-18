Muscat – Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) has officially confirmed that the chat features of the global messaging platform Telegram are now fully accessible and permitted for use within the Sultanate. This announcement clarifies the operational status of the application, which has long been a subject of public inquiry regarding its availability for residents and businesses.

During the annual meeting of TRA, stated that the platform’s communication functions are open and available for the public to use without restriction. This official confirmation follows years of limited accessibility, during which users in Oman typically relied on Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) to access the service. The authority’s clarification signals a significant shift in the digital landscape, ensuring that users can now engage with the platform directly.

