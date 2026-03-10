​​​​Saudi Arabia’s Matarat Holding, in collaboration with the National Center for Privatization & PPP (NCP), has announced that 89 leading players in airport construction sector including 55 Saudi companies are in the race to build the Prince Naif bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Qassim.

The list includes 19 developers, 33 EPC contractors, 13 operators, 11 advisors and nine equity investors as well as three financial institutions.

