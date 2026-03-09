Bahrain - A major expansion of one of Bahrain’s busiest transport corridors is being fast-tracked, with the next phase of the Shaikh Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah Highway project expected to be tendered soon, pending royal approval of the financing agreement.

Works Minister Ibrahim Al Hawaj told the Shura Council yesterday that preparations were underway to launch the new phase, which will cover the stretch between Nuwaidrat and Ma’ameer.

The announcement came as the council unanimously approved a draft law ratifying the framework agreement between the Government of Bahrain and the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development to finance the project.

The agreement, attached to Decree No 30 of 2025, was referred to His Majesty King Hamad for ratification.

The project, valued at around BD128.6 million, is considered one of the kingdom’s largest road infrastructure developments.

The first phase of the highway development has already been completed. The Alba Junction project involved the transformation of the Alba and Nuwaidrat roundabouts into multi‑level interchanges designed to ease traffic congestion throughout the industrial area.

Mr Al Hawaj said the ministry continued to prioritise infrastructure projects that strengthen connectivity across the country.

“The Shaikh Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah Highway is one of the key transport corridors linking the Capital Governorate with industrial areas and other parts of the kingdom,” he said. “The project includes comprehensive infrastructure improvements such as rainwater drainage systems, traffic signs and lighting to enhance safety and efficiency.”

The Shura Council’s financial and economic affairs committee chairman Khalid Al Maskati said the development would significantly enhance traffic flow and support economic growth.

“The expansion of Shaikh Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah Highway is one of the kingdom’s most important infrastructure projects,” he said.

“It will increase the road’s capacity by expanding it from three lanes to four lanes in each direction and developing five major intersections with flyovers.”

The 11-km stretch runs between the Um Al Hassam intersection and the Nuwaidrat junction and serves several industrial, commercial and residential areas.

Mr Al Maskati said the highway was a vital link connecting Manama with Sitra, Ma’ameer, Eker and the Nuwaidrat industrial zone, while also providing access to major economic facilities such as Bapco Refining and Alba.

“This project will serve industrial, residential and commercial areas along the corridor and will facilitate the movement of passengers and goods while reducing congestion and travel times,” he added.

Committee vice-chairman and rapporteur Redha Faraj said the favourable financing terms offered by the Kuwait fund made the agreement particularly beneficial for Bahrain.

“The loan terms are highly concessional compared with commercial borrowing,” he explained.

“The agreement provides financing through seven annual loans of 10m Kuwaiti dinars each, up to a total of 70m Kuwaiti dinars.”

The funding will cover about 66 per cent of the project’s total cost, with the remaining BD42.7m to be financed through Bahrain’s state budget.

During the debate, Shura Council services committee vice-chairman Talal Al Mannai described the project as one of Bahrain’s most significant road developments and raised the need to include a heavy truck weighing station as part of the upgrade.

He said truck weighing stations helped enforce transport regulations, protect heavy vehicles themselves and ensure fairness between transport companies.

“They are an essential element in managing land transport and are present on major highways in neighbouring Gulf countries and many parts of the world,” he added.

