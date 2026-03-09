Muscat: Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology has affirmed that land, maritime and air transport operations across the Sultanate of Oman are proceeding normally, with all operational and logistical services continuing to function efficiently.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the ministry said that transport systems across the country remain fully operational, ensuring the smooth movement of maritime, land and air navigation.

The ministry further emphasised that trade activities and supply chains are continuing without interruption, supporting the steady flow of goods and services within and beyond the country.

According to the statement, all transport and logistics operations are being carried out in full compliance with international safety and security standards, maintaining the reliability and stability of the Sultanate’s transport network.

The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining seamless connectivity and ensuring that the country’s transport infrastructure continues to support economic and commercial activities effectively.

2026 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).