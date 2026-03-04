Saudi Arabia’s Roads General Authority (RGA), in collaboration with the National Centre for Privatisation & PPP (NCP), announced the companies that have prequalified for the Jeddah–Makkah Direct Highway Project.

The following bidders have advanced in the procurement process:

Consortium of Saudi Arabia’s Algihaz Holding and ICA Construction, a Turkish-Italian joint venture

Consortium of Saudi Arabia’s First Lamar for Development and China’s Shaanxi Construction Engineering Group Corporation

Mada International Holding

Jeddah-Makkah Direct Road consists of four lanes in each direction, spanning a distance of 64 kilometres, and includes six intersections, one camel crossing, and five vehicle overpasses.

The Expression of Interest (EOI) for Jeddah-Makkah Direct Highway project and associated Motorway Services Areas (MSA) was issued in October 2024.

The public-private partnership (PPP) structure comprises an Operations and Maintenance (O&M) contract for the Jeddah-Makkah Highway, along with a Design, Build, Finance, Operate, and Maintain (DBFOM) contract for four new service areas on both sides of the highway.

The concession term is for a period of 10 years.

