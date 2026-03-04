Egyptian developer Mountain View for Development and Real Estate Investment has allocated 25 billion Egyptian pounds ($498 million) for construction activities in 2026, as it accelerates project execution across its residential portfolio.

The funds will be deployed to fast-track construction at existing projects to maintain delivery schedules and support the launch of new phases, the developer said in a press statement.

Mountain View aims to deliver approximately 3,000 residential units in 2026, the statement said, quoting Founder and Executive Chairman Amr Soliman.

Construction works are scheduled to commence before the end of the first quarter at the Kingsway project in West Cairo, alongside new phases within the Aliva development in East Cairo.

The statement said Mountain View has awarded contracts valued at around EGP 5 billion ($100 million) to Arabtec and Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC) for executing its projects.

Saudi and hospitality plans

Regionally, the company is expanding into Saudi Arabia through the Hayat Mountain View project in Riyadh, with investments estimated at EGP 28 billion ($559 million), in addition to the One Mountain View development in North Riyadh.

The developer has also entered the hospitality sector with the launch of KIN Hotel on the North Coast and is working with e& to deploy smart infrastructure technologies across its developments.

( 1 US Dollar = 50.09 Egyptian Pounds)

