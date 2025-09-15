Cairo – Mountain View announced the launch of its new hospitality arm, Mountain View Hospitality, as an independent entity specialized in managing and operating all hospitality services, in a strategic move reaffirming its leadership in real estate development and integrated communities.

The launch was officially marked by the unveiling of KIN Hotel, the company’s first hospitality project, located within Mountain View’s latest development on the North Coast. The hotel introduces an innovative concept under the theme “Chillax Family Hotel”, combining relaxation, family-centered hospitality, and community engagement.

Extending beyond integrated community development to delivering world-class hospitality experiences, this launch represents a significant expansion of Mountain View’s portfolio. It also aligns with the robust growth of Egypt’s tourism and hospitality sector, particularly on the North Coast, which has become one of the most attractive destinations in the region.

“Mountain View Hospitality marks a strategic milestone that reflects our vision and our effective contribution to driving Egypt’s economy forward,” remarked Eng. Amr Soliman, Founder and Chairman of Mountain View. “We are not merely founding a new company; we are investing in a powerhouse sector valued at over USD 20 billion in 2025, with projections to exceed USD 28 billion by 2030, at an annual growth rate surpassing 7%. Through our subsidiaries, we create thousands of job opportunities and develop world-class destinations that attract foreign investment, reinforcing Egypt’s position as a leading destination on the global tourism and investment map.”

Eng. Ahmed Morsi, CEO of Mountain View Hospitality, added, “The launch of KIN Hotel as Mountain View’s first hospitality project signals a new strategic beginning in the hospitality industry. The name KIN was chosen to reflect family, friends, and belonging to a united community. The hotel stands as the first family-focused destination on the North Coast, designed to offer families a holistic hospitality experience that combines comfort and tranquility. This project marks the first step in our ambitious expansion plan to set new hospitality benchmarks in Egypt and to expand into promising regional markets.”

The new KIN Hotel is set on five key pillars that shape the company’s vision and offerings. Delivering family-centric services and experiences, creating spaces that foster comfort and serenity, strengthening connections, harmony, and a sense of belonging within Mountain View communities, drawing inspiration from the Mediterranean’s natural character and local culture that brings an authentic coastal experience to its guests, all while committing to the highest standards of quality, operational excellence, and sustainability.

Through the launch of Mountain View Hospitality, the company establishes a new foundation for its expansion journey, capitalizing on the immense opportunities created by Egypt’s rapidly growing hospitality sector, as the North Coast and Alexandria currently lead the market in expansion rates, with projected growth of 12.88% by 2030. At the same time, Egypt is working towards attracting 30 million tourists by 2028, supported by major infrastructure projects, including airport expansions and a significant increase in hotel room capacity. Mountain View will play an instrumental role in supporting this national vision through its innovative hospitality investments.

About Mountain View:

Mountain View is a leading Egyptian company founded in 2005 with the aim of developing integrated urban communities. The Company adopted a unique vision, ‘Bringing life to land and spreading happiness around us,’ by applying the ‘Science of Happiness and Innovation’ in its projects and implementing them according to global standards. Over more than 20 years of urban development, Mountain View, within the framework of its mission ‘Together building a lighthouse to inspire towards meaningful, happy communities,’ has successfully developed more than 20 distinctive projects in three main destinations: West Cairo, East Cairo, and coastal areas overlooking the Red Sea and the Mediterranean, led by a team of experts and outstanding calibers. As part of its strategy to spread the concept of the Science of Happiness and Innovation, Mountain View is constantly working to apply this approach beyond the Egyptian market. In 2024, the company launched Mountain View KSA in cooperation with leading real estate developers in Saudi Arabia, reflecting its ambitious expansion vision. The company is committed to delivering the latest architectural and engineering designs and innovative concepts, such as "The Lighthouse", the first place dedicated to community happiness, which operates its distinguished projects, allowing families to "Experience Happiness”.