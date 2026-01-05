Emrina, a major company that represents leading global brands in Turkey, has signed a significant strategic agreement with China Railway Assembly Xinjiang Construction and Development Company, and Le Park Concord Company, a leading player in the Saudi real estate and hospitality sector, for setting up a joint venture company, that will cater to the Saudi tourism sector.

As per the deal, the new joint venture aims to build 60 motel projects across Saudi Arabia.

These projects are fully aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to strengthen the country’s tourism, accommodation, and commercial infrastructure, said the statement from Emrina.

The planned motels are designed to provide modern, sustainable, and high-standard solutions to the rapidly increasing demand for accommodation. They will be located in strategic areas and designed to appeal to both domestic and international visitors.

Leveraging its strong command of local regulations, permits, and authorisation processes in Saudi Arabia, as well as its international project management experience, Emrina will play an active role in the planning, construction, and operational phases of the projects by ensuring effective co-ordination between the Chinese and Saudi partners.

Under this collaboration, China Railway Assembly Xinjiang Construction and Development Company will contribute its global-scale engineering, construction and infrastructure expertise to deliver the projects in accordance with the highest quality standards.-TradeArabia News Service

