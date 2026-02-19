The Radisson Hotel Madinah, a new four-star hotel, was opened in Madinah in the presence of Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Tourism, Ahmed Al-Khateeb.

The hotel has been supported by the Tourism Development Fund, the national body tasked with enabling tourism projects across the Kingdom.

Speaking at the ceremony, Al-Khateeb, who is also the Chairman of TDF, said the opening reflects the fund’s commitment to supporting high-quality hospitality projects that meet the needs of visitors.

He noted that Saudi Arabia is continuing to expand and upgrade accommodation options across its regions to provide better visitor experiences and support sustainable tourism growth — particularly in cities of religious and historical importance such as Madinah.

TDF CEO Qusai Al-Fakhri described the hotel as a valuable addition to Madinah’s hospitality landscape, highlighting the city’s religious, cultural and economic significance throughout the year. He said the new property would enhance the city’s readiness to welcome growing numbers of visitors and pilgrims.

The hotel spans more than 2,300 square metres and offers 165 rooms. It is located next to Qiba Mosque, about 12 minutes drive from the Prophet’s Mosque, and around 20 minutes from Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport.

Facilities include a restaurant, dedicated meeting and event spaces, and sports amenities. Beyond accommodation, the project is also expected to support local economic activity and strengthen Madinah’s broader tourism ecosystem.

The hotel forms part of TDF’s wider portfolio of tourism investments in Madinah and other regions of Saudi Arabia. According to the fund, it has supported more than 130 tourism projects in Madinah alone, with total contributions exceeding SAR1.5 billion and adding over 2,100 hotel rooms.

These efforts align with the National Tourism Strategy and Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which aim to increase tourism’s contribution to the national economy and promote sustainable development across the sector.

