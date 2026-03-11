JEDDAH - Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) announced an increase in the daily trips of the Haramain High-Speed Railway to more than 140 during the last 10 days of Ramadan.

This is part of its operational plan for the peak annual Umrah season and in response to the expected rise in Umrah pilgrims and visitors during this travel period between Makkah and Madinah.



The Haramain High-Speed Railway is one of the region’s most prominent transport projects, linking Makkah and Madinah via Jeddah and King Abdullah Economic City, with trains operating at speeds of up to 300 kilometers per hour, reducing travel time between the two cities to about two hours.

The SAR noted that the increase in trips is based on seasonal demand indicators, while maintaining the highest safety and service standards and ensuring round-the-clock readiness of operational and field teams to manage the high traffic during the season.

