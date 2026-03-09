DOHA — Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry announced Saturday alternative logistics solutions to transport goods into Qatar through a transit system via the land border with Saudi Arabia.

In a statement posted on X, the chamber said it coordinated with the Qatar General Authority of Customs to facilitate the movement of goods through the “transit” system across the Saudi land border.

The move aims to ensure the continuity of commercial operations and facilitate the transport of goods and cargo amid current regional conditions.

The chamber said the new system includes special customs facilities, such as fast-track lanes for shipments and accelerated customs clearance procedures through the electronic clearance system “Al-Nadeeb.”

Shipping companies were also urged to register with the TIR international road transport system to help maintain cargo flows under the current regional circumstances.

The measures come as Qatar’s air navigation operations were disrupted after Iranian attacks targeting the country and several other Arab states since Feb. 28 following US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

Earlier Saturday, the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announced the partial resumption of Qatar Airways flights beginning Sunday through designated emergency air routes.

The TIR system is an international customs transit framework that allows goods to move quickly from origin to destination inside sealed containers under customs supervision throughout the supply chain.

Qatar joined the TIR convention in January 2019, with Qatar Chamber designated as the national guarantor and issuer of TIR carnets in the country, according to Qatar News Agency.

The system has been integrated with the Al-Nadeeb platform since May 2025, enabling exporters, importers and transit operators to complete procedures electronically without paper documentation.

The TIR network currently covers about 76 countries worldwide, with more states continuing to join the system.

