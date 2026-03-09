DOHA: Qatar Central Bank (QCB) announced that it has been decided to continue implementing the remote work system for no more than 70 percent of the total number of employees in each financial institution, with priority given to mothers and persons with disabilities, provided this does not affect work requirements.

In its post on X, QCB said that each financial institution shall designate 30 percent of its employees who will resume work from their workplaces starting Monday, March 9, 2026, until further notice.

This applies to all financial institutions operating in the State of Qatar.

