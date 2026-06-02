RIYADH: Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), expressed his condemnation and denunciation in the strongest possible terms of the continued hostile Iranian attacks targeting the State of Kuwait.

"These actions represent a dangerous and irresponsible escalation, a blatant violation of the sovereignty of the State of Kuwait and all international laws and norms, and a direct threat to regional security and stability," he stressed, underscoring that the continuation of these aggressive assaults reflects an unacceptable Iranian approach that undermines all efforts aimed at maintaining security and stability.

Moreover, he called upon the international community and the United Nations (UN) Security Council to assume their responsibilities and take a firm, deterrent stance against these serious violations that threaten regional and international peace and security.

He stressed that the security of the State of Kuwait is an indivisible part of the security of the GCC nations.

"The Council countries stand in a united and steadfast position alongside the State of Kuwait, fully supporting all measures and steps it undertakes to protect its security, safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and maintain the safety of its citizens and residents," he conclude