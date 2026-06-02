RIYADH - The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has announced the implementation of its decision to increase the Saudization rate in a dozen procurement professions to 70 percent, effective Sunday, May 31.

The decision applies to private sector establishments employing three or more workers in the targeted professions, in accordance with the definitions and job titles approved under the Unified Saudi Occupational Classification.



The decision covers 12 professions such as procurement manager, procurement representative, contracts manager, warehouse keeper, logistics manager, warehouse manager, tenders’ specialist, procurement specialist, e-commerce specialist, market research specialist, warehouse specialist, and private label supply specialist.



The ministry’s inspection teams have commenced monitoring the implementation of the decision across targeted establishments to ensure compliance with the prescribed Saudization rates and the localization of the designated professions. As part of its commitment to fostering a productive and stable work environment for Saudi nationals, the ministry has reaffirmed that legal penalties will be imposed on companies and establishments that fail to comply with the decision and its regulations after the specified deadline.

This decision forms part of the ministry’s ongoing efforts to increase Saudization rates across a range of professions, in alignment with the objectives of the labor market strategy aimed at supporting Saudi talent and expanding employment opportunities across various sectors.

It also reflects the growing number of job seekers in relevant specializations and addresses the future workforce needs of the procurement sector, thereby strengthening the participation of Saudi nationals and promoting sustainable employment in specialized professions.

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