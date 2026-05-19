The Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS), in collaboration with the Joint Revenue Board (JRB), has officially announced the implementation of a new Taxpayer Identification (Tax ID) system mandating all taxable individuals and entities across the country to register.

Backed by Sections 6, 7, and 8 of the Nigeria Tax Administration Act of 2025, the directive establishes the Tax ID as a compulsory requirement intended to modernise the country’s domestic revenue architecture, enhance transaction transparency, and prevent leakages.

According to a public notice issued by the revenue authorities on Monday, May 18, 2026, on X, the newly rolled-out platform serves as a centralised, unified identity database for all taxpayers.

By consolidating records under a single 13-digit identification system, the initiative effectively harmonises data streams across federal and sub-national tiers of government.

The NRS noted that this structural shift will significantly simplify compliance procedures, offering a more efficient, self-service pathway for registrations, filings, and payment tracking.

The development follows the recent introduction of the agency’s “Rev360” integrated digital ecosystem, a core component of the broader fiscal and tax reforms initiated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration. By providing clear visibility into taxpayer histories, the unified database aims to eliminate identity duplication and reinforce accountability within the national tax collection framework.

The statement read: “The Tax ID will serve as a single, unified identity for all taxpayers, enabling seamless interaction with tax authorities at both federal and sub-national levels,” the NRS said.

“It is designed to consolidate taxpayer records, eliminate duplication, and ensure more efficient management of tax-related information,” it added.

The revenue authority noted that the Tax ID would simplify compliance procedures, including registration, tax filing, and payment.

“The initiative will simplify tax compliance processes, including registration, tax filing, and payment procedures,” the agency said.

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