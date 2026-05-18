Abu Dhabi-listed Investcorp Capital (ICAP) has deployed more than $200 million to acquire US industrial real estate assets across 19 properties.

The acquisition adds approximately 1.4 million square feet to its portfolio, with properties across four major US locations, including Dallas and Chicago.

ICAP said the acquisition was part of its strategy to deploy capital into income generating assets, which are located along logistics and distribution corridors that serve regional and national supply chains.

Last month, its US portfolio also included a $200 million investment in US residential real estate to capitalise on the growing demand for senior living and multifamily housing, it said.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

bindu.rai@lseg.com