Investcorp Capital (ICAP), the Abu Dhabi-listed alternative investment firm, has acquired a $200 million investment in US residential real estate to capitalise on the growing demand for senior living and multifamily housing, it said.

The portfolio acquisition comprises a multifamily community in New Jersey, and two senior housing properties in Orange County, California and Long Island, New York.

ICAP has also confirmed it is targeting “significant” additional investment in senior housing over the next three years, with assets poised to capitalise on “favourable demographics and limited new supply.”

In December, ICAP acquired a diversified industrial portfolio with properties located across coastal markets in both the eastern and western US for approximately $400 million. At the time, Yusef Al Yusef, Global Head of Distribution at ICAP said that the group aims to invest no less than $6 billion during its current fiscal year, spanning from 1 July 2025 to 30 June 2026.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

bindu.rai@lseg.com