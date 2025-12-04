Abu Dhabi-listed Investcorp Capital has acquired a diversified portfolio of industrial assets in the US for $400 million.

The portfolio includes properties across coastal markets in both the eastern and western US, the company.

The 35-building portfolio, covering 2.6 million square feet, spans seven coastal markets and is 97% occupied.

The newly acquired industrial portfolio includes two buildings each in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Long Island, New York; and Tampa, Florida; three in South Florida; 12 in North Atlanta; and one in Northern New Jersey. The logistics portfolio includes 13 buildings in Sacramento, California.

Over the last 12 months, Investcorp Capital has successfully realised several profitable investment exits, including RESA Power in the US and Citykart in India.

