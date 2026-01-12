Arab Finance: Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has inaugurated three new industrial projects in the Ain Sokhna Industrial Zone, part of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), as per a statement.

This took place during a tour aimed at supporting local manufacturing, boosting exports, and strengthening integrated production chains across key sectors

The Prime Minister inaugurated the Chinese Vanward factory for the production of gas water heaters and heat exchangers, located within the TEDA-Egypt industrial developer in the Ain Sokhna Industrial Zone.

Madbouly said the opening reflects the government’s serious commitment to localizing the manufacturing of home appliances and engineering components, citing their role in reducing reliance on imports, transferring modern technology, supporting local manufacturing, and providing products that meet international standards while serving both the local market and exports.

During a tour of the production line, Vanward Chairman said the factory is built on an area of 26,000 square meters, with investments exceeding $12 million, and targets annual production of about 500,000 complete water heater units and two million sets of components.

The project is expected to create around 300 direct jobs and support engineering feeder industries.

During the same tour, Madbouly also inaugurated the Shenzhen integrated textile, printing, and dyeing complex, also located within TEDA-Egypt in Ain Sokhna.

He said the project underscores the government’s commitment to deepening local manufacturing in the textile sector, integrating local raw materials with modern technology, increasing the value of Egyptian products, and supporting exports.

The complex spans 20,000 square meters with investments of $20 million and has an annual production capacity of 60 million meters of fabric and 10,000 tons of yarn, with 70% of output exported.

The project is expected to generate 390 direct and indirect job opportunities and specializes in producing yarns from synthetic fibers, woven fabrics, and a full range of textile processes, including dyeing, bleaching, printing, finishing, spinning, weaving, embroidery, and knitting.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the Mexicano Food Industries food processing plant, located within the Red Sea Copper industrial development in the Ain Sokhna Industrial Zone, with investments totaling $5 million.

Madbouly said the food processing sector is a cornerstone for enhancing food security and driving economic and industrial development, adding that the government is prioritizing projects that increase added value and utilize local agricultural resources.

During a tour of the factory, Mexicano Chairman Ahmed Antar said the plant is built on an area of 4,200 square meters, specializes in producing crushed yellow corn flour, and has an annual production capacity of 60,000 tons.

The project provides around 50 direct and 50 indirect jobs, with 70% of production exported and 30% supplied to the local market.

He added that the company is preparing an export shipment to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.