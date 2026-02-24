ABU DHABI - Oylz Terminals today held a groundbreaking ceremony at Khalifa Port to mark the start of construction of a new petroleum products storage terminal being developed by Oylz Terminals within the port.

The facility is intended to provide modern storage and handling infrastructure for refined petroleum products. The project, with an approved design, will be developed in phases, with an initial capacity of 154,500 cubic meters and a total capacity of 660,000 cubic meters. The terminal will handle products such as gasoline, gas oil (diesel), naphtha, and bunker fuels.

Located at Khalifa Port, the project is designed to support resilient supply chains by adding new refined-products storage capacity and enabling efficient maritime logistics and trade flows. As part of the development, a new dedicated jetty with a 16-metre depth is being established to accommodate large-scale vessels servicing oil-related operations at the port.

The facility will be delivered in line with relevant regulatory requirements and international standards, with safety, security, and environmental management embedded throughout design, construction, and operations.

Saif Al Mazrouei, CEO of Ports Cluster, AD Ports Group, said: “Khalifa Port was designed as gateway to trade enablement across multiple sectors and service including industrial investments. OYLZ Terminal’s project reflects the type of strategic development the port is proud to support. This groundbreaking marks a shared commitment to disciplined delivery, operational excellence, and the development of infrastructure that will reliably serve regional energy markets over the long term. We look forward to working closely with Oylz Terminals as the project progresses through construction and into operations.

Dr. Khalid Omar Al Midfa, Chairman of Oylz Terminals said: “Today is more than the start of construction, it is a commitment to build infrastructure that advances Abu Dhabi’s long-term economic vision and reinforces the UAE’s role as a global center for trade, industry, and connectivity. We will deliver responsibly and transparently, in close coordination with AD Ports Group and the relevant authorities. Our priorities are clear: safety and compliance first, and quality and reliability for the life of the asset.

Salman Wisal, Chief Executive Officer of Oylz Terminals, said: “This milestone marks the shift from planning to delivery. At Khalifa Port, we are developing a refined products storage terminal designed to international standards, starting with Phase 1, and built with a clear pathway to expand to 660,000 cubic meters over time. A new dedicated jetty with a 16-metre draft is also being established to support oil-related operations. From day one, success is disciplined execution: safety first, compliance always, and operational readiness embedded from the start.”