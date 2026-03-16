Egypt is advancing plans to develop a 300,000-tonnes-per-year styrene production project in Alexandria, with Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) completed and investment costs under evaluation, according to project data released by the Egyptian Petrochemicals Holding Company (ECHEM).

The project forms part of Egypt’s petrochemical expansion programme aimed at increasing local production of key raw materials used in plastics, synthetic rubber, packaging and construction industries.

The plant is planned to be built in El-Dekheila in Alexandria, where about 104,000 square metres of land have been allocated for the facility.

Startup is currently targeted for 2030, according to the update.

ECHEM said the project has reached an advanced development phase after completion of the detailed feasibility study and FEED, and completion of early site preparation works.

The styrene technology licence agreement has been signed, while the total investment cost is being assessed based on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) proposals, the company said.

Additionally, the shareholding structure of the project company is still under study.

Feedstock requirements for the plant are expected to include:

85,000 tonnes per year of ethylene, to be supplied locally

235,000 tonnes per year of benzene, part of which is expected to be imported

The Alexandria styrene project forms part of ECHEM’s broader plan to expand Egypt’s petrochemical value chain, reduce imports of industrial raw materials and support growth of downstream manufacturing industries.

(Writing by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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