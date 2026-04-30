AMMAN — The Ministry of Water and Irrigation on Wednesday announced the establishment of a $125 million US-Indian investment to build a metal pipe manufacturing facility to supply the National Water Carrier Project, alongside other strategic national infrastructure projects.

According to ministry data, the plant will be developed on a 350-dunum plot in the Quweira Industrial Zone, within the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA).

The facility is expected to produce an average of 500,000 tonnes of metal pipes annually, serving both domestic demand and export markets, in a move aimed at strengthening the Kingdom’s GDP and improving its trade balance. It will also manufacture pipes for the Risha gas project, the ministry said.

The project is expected to generate around 450 jobs across various engineering and technical fields, with 95 per cent of the workforce to be Jordanian nationals trained through an integrated skills development programme.

The National Water Carrier Project, the largest water infrastructure initiative in Jordan’s history, is designed to transport desalinated water from Aqaba to Amman and other governorates through a 450-kilometre pipeline. Once completed, it is expected to secure water supplies for around 4 million citizens and provide between 200 and 250 million cubic metres of treated water annually for agricultural use.

The ministry said the desalination component will rely on Reverse Osmosis (RO) technology and aims to source 30 per cent of its energy needs from renewable energy by 2030.

It added that the participating companies have experience in constructing more than 260 desalination plants worldwide.

The project, which falls under the Economic Modernisation Vision, will eventually be fully transferred to the Ministry of Water and Irrigation as a national asset after the end of the concession period.

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