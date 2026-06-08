AMMAN — Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC) Chief Commissioner Daifallah Farajat said on Monday that air traffic in Jordanian airspace and airports continues to operate normally.

Farajat told Al Mamlaka TV that the commission is continuously monitoring regional developments and maintaining high-level coordination with relevant authorities to ensure air navigation safety and smooth airport operations.

He urged travelers to contact their respective airlines before heading to the airport to check flight schedules and confirm departure times, noting that current regional circumstaniices could affect some flights.

He highlighted that the commission is taking all necessary precautionary measures to ensure the safety of passengers and aircraft, stressing that Jordanian airspace operates in accordance with the highest international safety standards.

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