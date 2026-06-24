AMMAN — Lower House Speaker Mazen Qadi and Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov on Tuesday discussed prospects for expanding bilateral relations, particularly in the parliamentary field, as well as ways to enhance economic, investment and trade cooperation.

During the meeting, Qadi and Asadov stressed the “deep-rooted” ties between Jordan and Azerbaijan, which receive the care and attentionof His Majesty King Abdullah and President Ilham Aliyev, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

They stressed that “strong” political links and shared visions provide a “solid” foundation to expand strategic partnership between the two nations.

The two officials underlined the importance of building on past achievements to enhance cooperation across various fields and expand economic links to serve mutual interests.

Qadi noted that his visit to Azerbaijan aims to participate in the parliamentary conference of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC).

He emphasised the Lower House's commitment to developing ties with the National Assembly of Azerbaijan to open new avenues for collaboration.

The House speaker added that there is “significant” potential to transition from traditional cooperation to strategic partnerships driven by investment, particularly in energy, technology, tourism, and culture.

Boosting economic engagement requires “concrete” steps to increase trade volume and provide a stable legislative environment to encourage investment, Qadi said.

He also stressed the need to expand joint infrastructure, transport and logistics projects to enhance both countries' positions as regional trade hubs.

On regional issues, Qadi underscored the importance of political coordination to establish security and stability in the Middle East, promoting diplomacy and dialogue to resolve conflicts.

Achieving a just and comprehensive regional peace is only attainable through the two-state solution, which guarantees an independent, sovereign Palestinian state, the lawmaker said.

He reiterated the significance of the Hashemite Custodianship over Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, describing it as a “safety valve” protecting the city’s Arab, Islamic and Christian identity and its historical and legal status quo.

Qadi called for launching a direct, regular flight route between Jordan and Azerbaijan to boost tourism, facilitate business travel and expand trade.

For his part, Asadov underscored Azerbaijan's keenness to enhance relations with Jordan, describing Jordan as a key regional partner, and pointing to promising joint ventures in energy, industry, tourism, agriculture, education and logistics.

The prime minister added that Baku will consider operating two weekly flights between the two nations to support tourism and investment.

He also expressed interest in enhancing cooperation in technology, digital transformation, the knowledge economy and artificial intelligence.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

