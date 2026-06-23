Atlantic Aerodrome, a new general aviation facility located in the Swartland, is scheduled to open in September 2026, offering dedicated infrastructure and hangarage for aircraft owners, operators and aviation businesses.

Located about 40 minutes from Cape Town, the development is designed to serve the growing general aviation market in the Western Cape, where demand for hangar space and operational facilities continues to outstrip supply.

Hangarage and operational support

The aerodrome will provide a range of hangar options for individual aircraft owners, charter companies, flight schools and multi-aircraft operators.

Available hangar sizes will range from 225m² to 1,800m², with facilities including biometric security, direct airside access and operational support services.

According to the developers, aircraft owners will have access to services such as refuelling, cleaning and ground handling.

The facility will also offer short-term hangarage through a fixed-base operator (FBO) service.

Integrated aviation facilities

Atlantic Aerodrome will provide aviation support services, including fuel supply, maintenance partnerships and flight training facilities.

The development will offer Mogas, Avgas 100LL and Jet A-1 fuel, while a Flight Training Organisation (FTO) will provide private pilot, commercial pilot and instrument rating training.

The airfield will feature an 884m grooved asphalt runway, with plans to extend it to 1,524m during a future development phase. Additional infrastructure includes LED runway lighting for 24-hour operations and a planned GNSS instrument approach.

The facility has been designed in accordance with applicable ICAO Annex 14 and SACAA Part 139 standards.

Phased development planned

Phase 1 of the project will include hangars, FBO services, a clubhouse and guest accommodation.

Future phases may include additional aviation infrastructure, helicopter facilities and a runway extension, subject to demand.

“We’re building more than just an airfield at Atlantic Aerodrome,” said Shane Harrison, Founder.

“We’re creating a dedicated home for general aviation in the Western Cape, a place with the infrastructure, services and community that aircraft owners, operators, pilots and aviation businesses have been looking for.

"You get secure, affordable hangarage, professional support services, and a beautiful, efficient environment where aviation becomes a genuine pleasure.

"No more congestion or compromised standards, this is a place where you actually look forward to spending time at your aircraft in a family-friendly environment," Harrison concludes.

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