AMMAN — The government borrowed JD2.075 billion through the issuance of Treasury bonds and bills during the first five months of this year.

According to Ministry of Finance data, the government also settled outstanding debts totalling JD1.250 billion during the same five-month period, Al Mamlaka TV reported.

The data also showed that the value of interest accrued on these newly issued Treasury bonds and bills amounted to JD427 million during the first five months of 2026.

Treasury bonds are long-term financing instruments with maturities ranging from two to 20 years, including both government Treasury bonds and corporate bonds.

Treasury bills are short-term government debt instruments issued for periods ranging between three and 12 months, they are low-risk financial tools traded through buying and selling in financial markets.

The Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ), on behalf of the government, on June 10 issued the 25th Treasury bonds issue for 2026, valued at JD150 million.

According to CBJ data, the maturity date for this issue is set for June 11, 2041, while the settlement date was on June 11.

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