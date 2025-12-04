AMMAN — Jordan’s public debt, excluding the holdings of the Social Security Investment Fund, stood at around JD35.9 billion at the end of September 2025, based on 2023 as the reference year.

This represents 82.8 per cent of GDP, compared with 83.2 per cent recorded in August of this year, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

According to the Finance Ministry’s monthly report issued on Wednesday, domestic revenues increased by approximately JD300 million, reaching JD6.953 billion, compared with JD6.653 billion during the same period of 2024.

The rise in domestic revenues was driven by an increase of around JD187 million in tax revenues, attributed to improved collection efficiency and compliance with the national invoicing system, as well as an increase of about JD113.3 million in non-tax revenues.

Government expenditure totalled JD8.760 billion during the first nine months of 2025, consisting of JD7.925 billion in current spending and JD835 million in capital spending.

Capital expenditure rose by around JD113 million in the first nine months of 2025 compared with the same period in 2024.

Developments in public finance resulted in a budget deficit of approximately JD1.775 billion after grants during the first nine months of 2025.

