SalamAir has announced that all flights to Iran scheduled for January 10 and 11 have been cancelled due to the current situation in the country.

"Safety remains our top priority, and we are closely monitoring developments of the situation," the airline said.

Major airlines have flights to and from Iranian cities as a result of widespread protests.

Fights between Dubai and Iranian cities, including Tehran, Shiraz, and Mashhad, scheduled for January 9 were cancelled by Flydubai.

Turkish Airlines, Ajet, and Pegasus also cancelled several flights to Iranian cities on January 9, Turkish media reported.

At least two flights between Doha and Tehran were cancelled.

