AMMAN — The Social Security Corporation (SSC) on Wednesday announced that the number of newly insured and re-insured subscribers under the social security umbrella in 2025 reached approximately 363,000.

In a statement, the SSC said that around 183,000 subscribers were enrolled in social security for the first time during 2025, including about 7,000 who joined under voluntary or self-employed coverage, out of the total number of first-time insured persons.

It added that approximately 180,000 subscribers were re-enrolled under its coverage in 2025, including around 107,798 Jordanian insured persons, accounting for 59 per cent of the total number of those covered for the first time.

The corporation noted an increase in the number of insured workers in the private sector to nearly 876,233 by the end of 2025, compared with 841,339 at the end of 2024, marking a 4 per cent increase.

The SSC stressed that expanding the social protection umbrella constitutes a key pillar of the Economic and Administrative Modernisation Vision, as it serves as an effective tool for enhancing job and social stability, supporting sustainable economic growth and improving the work environment.

It added that this has been clearly reflected in the expansion of the insurance coverage base.

The corporation affirmed that the government’s continued adoption of incentive measures for the national economy will contribute to strengthening the SSC’s financial stability.

