AMMAN — The value of insurance premiums increased during the first five months of this year by 10 per cent, while the value of compensation increased by about 4.3 per cent, compared with the same period in 2024, according to the latest figures of the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ).

According to data monitored on Monday by Al Mamlaka TV, insurance premiums during the period between January and May amounted to JD384 million, compared with JD349 million in the same period in 2024.

Based on the list of premium distribution, the largest value during the January-May period went in favour of medical insurance by about JD144 million, and about 37.4 per cent of the total value of premiums, followed by the vehicle insurance with 29 per cent of the total premiums and about JD111 million.

In regard to the compensation during the first five months of this year, it reached JD226 million, up from JD216 million in the period from January to the end of May of 2024, according to the latest figures of the CBJ.

For the premiums, vehicles and medical insurance dominated the "highest" compensation paid in the first five months of this year, but with a change in ranking.

The motor insurance ranked first with JD117 million, 52 per cent of the total, while medical insurance reached JD83 million, about 36.8 per cent, of the total compensation during this period.

