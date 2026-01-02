AMMAN — Chief Commissioner of the Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC) Dhaifallah Farajat and Chairman of the Yemen General Civil Aviation and Meteorology Authority Saleh bin Nahid on Wednesday discussed ways to enhance cooperation in air transport.

During their meeting at the commission’s headquarters, the two sides reviewed prospects for developing relations in the civil aviation sector and mechanisms for coordination to serve mutual interests, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

They underlined the “depth of the longstanding” relations between the two institutions, stressing the importance of overcoming any obstacles to ensure the continuity and smooth flow of air traffic.

The two sides also reviewed the status of air services governed by the Air Services Agreement signed between Jordan and Yemen in 1975.

The agreement is characterised by its liberal framework, which provides a high degree of operational flexibility and has, over the decades, contributed to boosting social and economic ties between the two countries.

Farajat commended the role of Yemenia Airways in maintaining air connectivity, noting that the carrier currently operates four regular weekly flights between Aden and Amman.

He stressed the commission’s support for expanding these operations to meet the growing demand for travel between the two countries.

For his part, the Yemeni official expressed appreciation for the technical support and facilitation provided by Jordan, voicing his country’s aspiration to further cooperation in training, aviation safety and the exchange of regulatory expertise.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

