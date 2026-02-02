Amman City Airport (ADJ) welcomed Kuwait’s leading low-cost carrier, Jazeera Airways, on February 1, for its inaugural flight from Kuwait to ADJ.

This flight marked a milestone with Jazeera Airways becoming the first airline to operate direct scheduled commercial flights between the two airports.

Jazeera Airways has been serving Amman for nearly two decades, and this inaugural arrival at ADJ further strengthens air connectivity between Jordan and Kuwait while offering passengers a faster and more convenient gateway into the capital.

Located just 10 kilometres from central Amman, Amman City Airport enables shorter transfer times and a more efficient airport experience.

Ahmed Azzam, CEO of Jordan Airport Company, said: “The arrival of Jazeera Airways’ first flight to Amman City Airport marks a key milestone in the airport’s reopening and operational activation. This step reflects Jordan Airports Company’s commitment to strengthening air connectivity, expanding travel options, and supporting sustainable aviation growth in the region. We look forward to a successful and long-term partnership with Jazeera Airways that will contribute to economic activity and enhance Jordan’s role as a regional aviation hub.”

Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer of Jazeera Airways, said: “Today is a significant milestone for Jazeera Airways as we become the first airline from Kuwait to operate scheduled services into Amman City Airport. The launch of flights to ADJ reflects our commitment to improving regional connectivity through smarter and more convenient access points. Operating closer to the city allows us to deliver real value to passengers through reduced travel time, lower costs, and a smoother end-to-end journey.”

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).