Muscat: Oman Air, the national carrier of the Sultanate of Oman, on Sunday received its latest Boeing 737 MAX-8 aircraft (A40-MR), marking a new step in its ongoing fleet modernisation programme.

The aircraft has joined the narrow-body fleet to support short- and medium-haul operations, enhancing operational efficiency, keeping pace with the latest aviation technologies and offering higher levels of comfort for passengers.

