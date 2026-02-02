Invest Qatar, the Investment Promotion Agency of Qatar, has announced a strategic partnership with EnergyX to support the company’s expansion in Qatar.

Under the agreement, both parties will collaborate to establish EnergyX’s global command centre and international headquarters in Qatar, positioning the country as the strategic hub for the company’s deep-technology roadmap, global integrations, applied AI operations, future manufacturing, and export operations.

As part of the partnership, Invest Qatar will provide EnergyX with comprehensive support, including access to market intelligence, guidance on the business and regulatory environment, assistance with business setup and expansion, and introductions to relevant public sector stakeholders.

Invest Qatar will also offer strategic guidance on investment opportunities and support EnergyX’s long‑term growth in Qatar in line with national development priorities.

In turn, EnergyX will establish its global command centre and international headquarters in Qatar to expand its energy optimisation, sustainable architecture, and Zero‑Energy Buildings (ZEB) technologies into the GCC and global markets.

The company will base its core activities in Qatar, including AI-powered computational energy intelligence operations, DFMA (design for manufacturing and assembly‑enabled manufacturing) and global export management, making the country the operational hub for its next phase of global growth.

EnergyX will also develop a smart manufacturing factory in Qatar dedicated to producing cutting‑edge building solar skins, leveraging robotics and advanced digital systems to scale next‑generation, high‑efficiency building technologies.

To support talent development and knowledge transfer, EnergyX will complement its relocation of highly skilled employees from its Korean headquarters by partnering with local universities and research institutes to create co‑designed, credit‑bearing courses in AI-powered computational energy intelligence, as well as advanced manufacturing fellowships to build sector leadership in energy optimisation.

The company plans to create more than 140 jobs over five years as part of its expansion and capacity‑building efforts.

Sheikh Ali bin Alwaleed Al Thani, CEO, Invest Qatar, said: “This strategic partnership with EnergyX reflects Invest Qatar’s commitment to attracting forward‑looking companies that bring advanced technologies, high‑quality jobs, and long‑term value to Qatar’s economy. EnergyX’s decision to establish its global command centre and smart manufacturing operations in Qatar demonstrates strong confidence in our business environment, talent ecosystem, and vision for sustainable, innovation‑driven growth.”

Sean Park, Co-Founder and CEO, EnergyX, said: “Qatar offers a compelling platform for EnergyX’s global ambitions. Through this partnership with Invest Qatar, we are establishing a strategic base that will drive innovation, advanced manufacturing, and international collaboration, while contributing meaningfully to Qatar’s economic diversification and sustainability goals.”

