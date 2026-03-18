Presight has unveiled the first six AI companies selected to receive investment through its AI Innovation Ecosystem, strengthening the pipeline of technologies designed to power next-generation intelligent systems at national and enterprise scale.

The investments form part of the Presight–Shorooq Fund I (PSFI), a $100 million global early-stage fund established in partnership with Shorooq.

The six companies to receive investment are located across the United States and the UAE, and span sovereign AI infrastructure, vertical intelligence platforms for capital and industry, and edge-native intelligence systems. Together, these companies reflect Presight’s focus on identifying breakthrough applied intelligence systems primed for integration into complex, regulated environments where reliability, resilience, and governance are critical.

The investment for world model architecture includes AMI-Advanced Machine Intelligence, which advances world model AI architectures designed to help machines understand and interact with the physical world, enabling deeper reasoning, planning, and real-world interaction beyond traditional predictive AI architectures.

Founded by Turing Award winner and former Meta Chief AI Scientist Yann LeCun, AMI is developing a new class of AI systems that learn from spatial and real-world data to model cause and effect.

Headquartered in Paris with offices in New York, Montreal, and Singapore, the company is initially targeting enterprise applications across manufacturing, aerospace, robotics, and biomedical industries.

For investment in sovereign AI infrastructure, Presight backed NodeShift, which gives enterprises a secure, on-premises AI platform that enables users to use and deploy AI models while keeping all data within their own infrastructure.

A participant in Cohort I of Presight’s AI Accelerator Programme, NodeShift has now entered into a strategic commercial agreement with Presight to scale its solutions and pursue joint go-to-market initiatives, reflecting the continued collaboration between Presight and startups participating in the programme.

Investments in vertical intelligence for capital and industry included Hebbia, which enhances institutional research and financial workflows in regulated capital markets; Candid Intelligence, which applies AI to optimise procurement and bidding processes across infrastructure and public-sector environments; and

Crunched, which turns complex company/market data into faster modelling, deeper insights, and decision-grade analysis for investors and operators, using its advanced AI financial intelligence platform.

For the secure, edge-native systems, investements included Blue, which utilises a voice-action model layer powering voice agents that can complete multi-step tasks directly on phones, avoiding APIs and integration overheads.

Presight’s AI Innovation Ecosystem is the company’s growth engine, designed to identify, acquire, invest, accelerate and incubate the next generation of breakthrough AI intellectual property to ensure that emerging technologies are developed with deployment in mind from day one.

Magzhan Kenesbai, Chief Growth Officer of Presight, said: "AI only creates lasting value when it can operate within real systems. These first investments reflect that conviction – spanning secure AI infrastructure, vertical intelligence platforms for capital and industry, and edge-native systems. Each of these companies is building technology designed for integration into complex, regulated environments."

Dr. Bilal Baloch, Partner at Shorooq, said: "When we launched this fund, our vision was to connect world-class AI innovators with the capital, regulatory support, and market access that our region offers."

"To have invested in six highly promising companies, after assessing over 1,000, outside our home market alongside leading peers in the US and Asia in 120 days, is a marker toward that vision. We were most impressed that these founders are pushing the boundaries of what AI can do – from giving every app a voice interface to automating billion-dollar industries – and thereby allowing us to back varying theses across the AI stack," he added.

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