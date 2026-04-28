Citigroup raised its global artificial intelligence market forecast, citing faster-than-expected enterprise adoption of artificial intelligence ​tools for coding ⁠and automation, with companies such as Anthropic showing strong ‌revenue growth.

The Wall Street brokerage, in an April 27 note, expects ​the global AI market to reach more than $4.2 trillion by 2030, with roughly $1.9 trillion ​of that ​tied to enterprise AI.

Citi previously forecast the global AI market to be worth more than $3.5 trillion, with nearly $1.2 ⁠trillion driven by enterprise AI.

Here are key points from Citi's note on Anthropic:

* Enterprise demand and revenue are being driven by Claude models and Claude Code, while Mythos represents potential ​future benefits rather ‌than near-term monetisation.

* ⁠Anthropic is "the ⁠leader in enterprise AI," due to strong traction in commercial uses such ​as software development and task-automating, agentic workflows.

* ‌Early and sustained focus on enterprise ⁠customers has given the firm a structural advantage, even as it navigates rising compute costs, capacity constraints and intensifying competition from rival AI labs.

* About 80% of Anthropic's revenue comes from enterprise customers, reflecting a deliberate shift away from consumer-first AI strategies.

* Anthropic's annualised revenue run rate has surged past $30 billion by April, one of the fastest growth trajectories in tech ‌history.

* Company has signed major computing-capacity deals, including up ⁠to $40 billion from Google earlier this ​week and as much as $25 billion from Amazon.

* Competition is tightening as OpenAI, Google and others push deeper into enterprise markets, shifting ​the battle toward ‌workflow integration and reliability rather than AI ⁠model benchmarks.

(Reporting by Rashika Singh ​and Kanishka Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Harikrishnan Nair)