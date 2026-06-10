KUWAIT CITY - Visa, a world leader in digital payments, today released the annual Stay Secure study in Kuwait, which assesses consumer awareness and behaviors around digital commerce and fraud.

This year’s edition, conducted by Wakefield Research, highlights how AI-enabled shopping and social commerce are changing consumer behavior even as expectations around trust and protection remain firmly in place

Consumers Embrace AI-Assisted Shopping

Consumers are embracing artificial intelligence as part of their shopping journeys. Eighty-six percent (86%) in Kuwait have used AI tools to assist with shopping, including comparing prices (55%), finding gift ideas (51%), and checking reviews or product ratings (46%).

The appeal is clear: 94% feel new technologies, including AI-powered tools, are making online shopping faster and easier than before. AI is also influencing discovery, with 53% typically discovering new brands or retailers while shopping online.

However, consumers remain more cautious when it comes to AI handling transactions on their behalf. Today, only 23% would trust AI agents to complete checkout, reinforcing the importance of earning consumer trust in the age of agentic commerce. As AI adoption grows, consumers increasingly view the technology as part of the solution to fraud.

Fifty-five percent (55%) feel AI has made scams easier to recognize today, and 84% believe AI will play a critical role in protecting consumers from fraud in the future.

Social Commerce is Growing but so are Scam Risks

Shopping through social platforms has become mainstream, with78% of consumers in Kuwait having purchased products directly through social media platforms.

As commerce expands across new channels, fraud risks continue to follow consumers online. Forty percent (40%) have experienced a financial scam in the past 12 months. Among those who have experienced a scam, 45% report the incident occurred on social media, more than those who encounter scams on other platforms such as websites, online marketplaces, or shopping apps.

Children are Increasingly Exposed to Scams While Shopping and Gaming Online

The study also highlights growing concern around how children encounter scams online, with 83% of consumers reporting that children in their lives struggle to recognize scams.A significant 76% have seen a child fall victim to a scam while gaming or shopping online. That concern comes as children gain greater access to digital commerce. Thirty-seven percent (37%) of parents in Kuwait have children who can access mobile payment apps or digital wallets.

Consumers Expect Institutions to Lead on Fraud Protection

When it comes to protecting against fraud while shopping online, consumers look first to institutions rather than themselves. Forty-seven percent (47%) believe banks or financial institutions should be primarily responsible, followed by government authorities or regulators (39%) and payment providers and online marketplaces (28%). Only 12% believe consumers themselves should hold primary responsibility.

They also want more proactive reassurance. Fifty-three percent (53%) would feel secure receiving real-time alerts from their bank or payment app when something looks suspicious, while 28% would feel more comfortable seeing a familiar, trusted logo at checkout.

“Visa’s Stay Secure study reveals that as online shopping and social commerce continue to accelerate, fraud and scams are becoming increasingly sophisticated. Consumers perceive fraud protection as a shared responsibility but expect banks and payment providers to take the lead, highlighting the importance of secure-by-design payment systems,” said Dibyajyoti Sen, Head of Risk, GCC, Visa.

He continued, “As commerce moves toward more AI-powered and agentic experiences, consumers are embracing the convenience AI can bring to shopping but remain sceptical about AI completing purchases on their behalf. With Visa Intelligent Commerce, we are enabling the next era of commerce built on trust, control and confidence.”

Arab Times | © Copyright 2026, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

