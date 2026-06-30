RAK Ceramics has signed an exclusive multiyear licensing agreement with Roberto Cavalli for the development, manufacture and distribution of Roberto Cavalli-branded ceramic tiles, sanitaryware and faucets.

Under the terms of the agreement, RAK Ceramics will create and distribute Roberto Cavalli collections across a strategic territory that includes the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Iraq, Türkiye, Morocco and India.

The partnership brings together Roberto Cavalli's distinctive aesthetic vision and heritage of Italian luxury with RAK Ceramics' global manufacturing expertise, innovation capabilities and extensive distribution network. The collaboration aims to introduce a new generation of premium interior solutions that combine exceptional craftsmanship, sophisticated design and contemporary luxury living. The collections will be distributed through RAK Ceramics' directly operated retail network, as well as its wholesale channel, across the licensed territories.

The first official unveiling of the Roberto Cavalli collections developed under the partnership will take place at Cersaie 2026 in Bologna, the world's leading international exhibition for ceramic surfaces and bathroom furnishings, in September 2026.

Ahead of the global launch in September, selected RAK Ceramics flagship showrooms in the United Arab Emirates will host an exclusive product preview. A second major presentation will follow during Dubai Design Week in November 2026, providing a dedicated showcase for customers and industry professionals across the licensed markets.

Abdallah Massaad, Group CEO of RAK Ceramics, commented, "Our collaboration with Roberto Cavalli is a proud and defining moment for RAK Ceramics. Roberto Cavalli's iconic design language and deep Italian heritage, combined with our world-class manufacturing excellence, global reach and culture of innovation, create a proposition that is truly distinctive in the luxury living space.”