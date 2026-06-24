Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), the UAE's largest industrial company outside the oil and gas sector, has inaugurated the Al Taweelah aluminium recycling plant, the largest facility of its kind in the country.

Located within EGA's Al Taweelah complex in Abu Dhabi, the plant has a production capacity of 185,000 tonnes per year and processes post-consumer aluminium scrap, along with some pre-consumer scrap, into low-carbon aluminium billets and T-bars, EGA said in a press statement.

The recycled products are marketed under EGA's RevivAL brand. The company also produces CelestiAL-R, which combines recycled aluminium with solar-powered primary aluminium, and MinimAL-R, which blends recycled metal with aluminium produced using nuclear energy.

EGA said most aluminium scrap generated in the UAE has historically been exported for processing overseas. The new facility provides domestic recycling capacity and positions EGA as the largest consumer of aluminium scrap in the UAE.

The plant began producing recycled aluminium in February 2026. Final commissioning activities were temporarily suspended following an attack on Khalifa Economic Zone Abu Dhabi (KEZAD) on 28 March and resumed in April. Production of recycled cast metal restarted in early May.

According to EGA, ramp-up to full production is expected to take up to six months, in line with the original commissioning schedule, subject to scrap availability.

Construction of the facility required approximately four million work hours and was completed without any injuries resulting in lost work time. The project utilised more than 26,300 cubic metres of concrete and over 4,600 tonnes of structural steel.

Global recycling footprint

The inauguration forms part of EGA's broader global recycling expansion strategy.

Including the Al Taweelah facility and a planned acquisition in Italy, EGA's aluminium recycling capacity now exceeds 400,000 tonnes per year across the UAE, Europe and the United States (US). The company is also developing a further 200,000 tonnes per year of recycling capacity in Europe and the US.

In 2024, EGA acquired aluminium recycling businesses in Germany and the United States and has since been expanding both operations.

In Germany, EGA is increasing the capacity of EGA Leichtmetall more than six-fold through the development of a second facility near Hannover, which will add 150,000 tonnes per year of recycling capacity and is expected to be completed in 2028.

In the United States, EGA Spectro Alloys completed a 65,000-tonnes-per-year expansion in Minnesota during 2025 and is currently progressing a second phase that will add a further 35,000 tonnes per year by 2027.

Separately, EGA announced in April its intention to acquire an 80 percent stake in Italian aluminium recycling company Eco Green. The transaction remains subject to regulatory approvals.

The company said the Al Taweelah facility supports both its strategy to expand low-carbon aluminium production and the UAE's broader objectives to strengthen industrial sustainability and develop a circular economy.

Earlier this month, Bahrain’s Alba smelter announced that it has acquired Aluminium Dunkerque, the European Union’s largest aluminium smelter, in a transaction valued at nearly $2.2 billion.

(Writing by Dennis Daniel; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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