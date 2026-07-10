ABU DHABI - Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) today announced the restart of alumina production at Al Taweelah alumina refinery in Abu Dhabi.

Alumina production is expected to ramp-up to 50 percent of plant capacity within days. EGA expects to have the technical capability to ramp-up to full alumina production by the end of this year.

The timing of further production ramp-up at Al Taweelah alumina refinery will be based on supply chain dynamics and the optimisation of EGA’s alumina sourcing strategy. The ramp-up of aluminium production at Al Taweelah smelter does not depend on full ramp-up at Al Taweelah alumina refinery.

Al Taweelah alumina refinery produced 2.4 million tonnes of alumina in 2025 and met 46 percent of EGA’s alumina needs. Alumina is the feedstock for aluminium smelters.

Abdulnasser bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of EGA, said, “First alumina production from Al Taweelah alumina refinery is another big milestone in our long journey to restore EGA’s Al Taweelah site to its position as one of the most important aluminium production complexes in the world. The dedication and agility of the team at Al Taweelah alumina refinery has enabled us to reach this milestone safely and quickly.”

Production at Al Taweelah alumina refinery was suspended on 28th March after Iranian attacks on Khalifa Economic Zone Abu Dhabi. Al Taweelah alumina refinery began producing hydrate, the precursor product of alumina, on 24th June.

Al Taweelah alumina refinery is located next to Al Taweelah smelter. Alumina is transferred to storage and then into the smelter by a system of conveyor belts. Al Taweelah alumina refinery originally began production in 2019.