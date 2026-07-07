Shyam Middle East FZC, part of India's Shyam Steel Group, has inaugurated its new manufacturing facility in Hamriyah Free Zone, Sharjah, with an initial investment of AED60 million ($16.34 million).

The project marks Shyam Steel Group's first international investment outside India, establishing Hamriyah Free Zone as the launchpad for the group's global expansion strategy, said a WAM news agency report.

The new facility will reinforce the company's presence in the non-ferrous metals recycling and manufacturing sector while serving markets across the Middle East, the GCC, Africa, Asia and Europe.

The facility was inaugurated during an inspection visit by Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of Hamriyah Free Zone Authority (HFZA), who was accompanied by Siddharth Beriwal, Director, Shyam Middle East FZC, together with senior officials from both sides.

During the visit, Al Mazrouei toured the facility's manufacturing lines, metal recycling systems, and aluminium and copper alloy manufacturing operations. He was also briefed on the company's quality assurance system, technical laboratories and advanced industrial technologies, which have been implemented to ensure the highest standards of operational efficiency, product quality and sustainability.

Al Mazrouei received a comprehensive briefing on the company's operational and expansion plans, which are focused on maximising production efficiency and fully utilising the plant's installed annual capacity of 24,000 tonnes of aluminium alloys and 6,000 tonnes of copper alloys.

The company's long-term expansion strategy also includes manufacturing special alloy steel and rare earth metals, supporting the growth of high-value advanced industries. Executives further outlined their strategy to strengthen the company's regional and international footprint by adopting state-of-the-art metal recycling technologies and implementing the highest standards of quality and sustainability, reinforcing circular economy principles and improving industrial resource efficiency.

Al Mazrouei was also briefed on the company's workforce expansion plans, which will double direct employment to approximately 100 employees, while creating dozens of additional indirect jobs. These plans will be supported by a phased investment programme worth AED150 million over the coming years to further expand manufacturing capabilities, diversify the company's product portfolio and strengthen its competitiveness in advanced manufacturing.

Future expansion phases will include the production of special alloy steel and rare earth metals, broadening the company's export portfolio and enabling access to new markets across the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Europe.

Beriwal said the inauguration of the new facility marks a strategic milestone in the group's growth journey and lays the foundation for a new phase of expansion across regional and international markets.

Beriwal added that Shyam Middle East FZC aims to establish itself as a leading regional hub for non-ferrous metal recycling and advanced manufacturing by producing premium-quality aluminium and copper alloys that meet the highest international standards.

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