ABU DHABI - EMSTEEL Group has signed a collaboration agreement with the Technology Innovation Institute (TII), a leading global research centre and the applied research arm of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), to advance high-strength reinforcement solutions designed to enhance the protection and resilience of the UAE’s critical infrastructure.

The agreement establishes a framework for EMSTEEL and TII to jointly assess and validate the performance of EMSTEEL’s ES600 high-strength rebar under demanding impact and protection scenarios. The collaboration also creates a pathway for the future development of specialised reinforcement grades engineered specifically for resilience-critical applications across strategic national assets and essential public infrastructure.

Eng. Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group CEO of EMSTEEL, said, “This collaboration reflects EMSTEEL’s commitment to advancing innovation that supports the UAE’s long-term infrastructure and industrial priorities. By combining our expertise in advanced steel manufacturing with TII’s world-class research and engineering capabilities, we are creating the foundation for next-generation reinforcement solutions designed for the nation’s most critical and strategically important assets. The partnership strengthens local capability, accelerates knowledge development, and reinforces the role of UAE-made steel in supporting national resilience and sustainable economic growth.”

Dr. Najwa Aaraj, CEO of Technology Innovation Institute, said, "This collaboration brings together TII's strengths in material characterisation, advanced simulation, and impact-response assessment with EMSTEEL's world-class steelmaking expertise. Together, we are validating high-strength reinforcement for the most demanding protection applications and building the scientific foundation for next-generation solutions-developed in the UAE to safeguard the resilience of the nation's most critical infrastructure."

Through continued investment in advanced manufacturing, product development, and strategic partnerships, EMSTEEL is expanding the role of high-performance steel solutions across increasingly sophisticated applications while supporting the UAE’s vision to build a globally competitive, innovation-driven industrial economy.