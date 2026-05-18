MUSCAT: Sohar Titanium, the Sultanate of Oman’s first titanium slag production project, has officially entered the production phase with the operation of its first electric arc furnace at Sohar Freezone.

According to Yusuf bin Abdullah al Balushi, Acting CEO of Sohar Titanium, the company has started operating the first of three furnaces at the RO 63.5 million facility, marking a key milestone in Oman’s entry into the global titanium value chain.

“We have started operating the first of our three furnaces. The furnace that has been commissioned has a capacity of 50,000 tonnes and so far we are proceeding according to schedule”, Al Balushi said in remarks shared in a video update on the project.

He added that the remaining two furnaces are expected to be commissioned in phases, with the project targeted to reach its full production capacity of 150,000 tonnes annually by the end of 2026.

“By the end of 2026, we expect to have completed and operated all the furnaces and begin exports to overseas customers interested in titanium metal”, he said.

The project is being developed by Sohar Titanium (FZC) LLC, a joint venture involving Dubal Holding LLC, Minerals Development Oman (MDO) and TI International through Gulf Titanium DMCC.

Dubal Holding, the Dubai Government’s investment arm in commodities and industry, holds a 65 per cent stake in the venture, while MDO owns the remaining 35 per cent.

Titanium slag is produced by processing ilmenite ore in electric arc furnaces and is used mainly in the production of titanium dioxide (TiO2), a widely used white pigment found in paints, coatings, plastics, paper and consumer products.

The remaining titanium output is used to manufacture titanium sponge and titanium metal, which are valued for their strength, lightweight properties and resistance to corrosion.

Al Balushi described titanium as a “rare and highly specialised metal” used in aerospace industries, submarine manufacturing, military applications, medical technologies and space-related industries.

He noted that industrial customers from China, Japan, the United States and Europe have already expressed interest in sourcing titanium products from the Sohar facility.

The project is expected to support Oman Vision 2040 objectives by strengthening downstream mining industries, promoting industrial diversification and expanding the contribution of value-added mineral processing to the national economy.

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