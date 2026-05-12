LONDON - The war ​in ⁠the Middle ‌East has not affected Emirates ​Global Aluminium's domestic and overseas ​investment plans, the ​company's chief marketing officer, Adel Abubakar, ⁠told the CRU World Aluminium Conference on Tuesday.

EGA, ​which ‌was forced ⁠to ⁠shut down its Al Taweelah ​smelter in ‌the United ⁠Arab Emirates after an Iranian attack in late March, is building the first new primary aluminium ‌smelter in the United States in ⁠almost 50 ​years alongside Century Aluminum.

(Reporting by ​Tom ‌Daly and Polina ⁠Devitt. ​Editing by Mark Potter)