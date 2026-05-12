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LONDON - The war in the Middle East has not affected Emirates Global Aluminium's domestic and overseas investment plans, the company's chief marketing officer, Adel Abubakar, told the CRU World Aluminium Conference on Tuesday.
EGA, which was forced to shut down its Al Taweelah smelter in the United Arab Emirates after an Iranian attack in late March, is building the first new primary aluminium smelter in the United States in almost 50 years alongside Century Aluminum.
(Reporting by Tom Daly and Polina Devitt. Editing by Mark Potter)