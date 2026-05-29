The average retail price of household kerosene has risen sharply across Nigeria, with residents of Sokoto, Lagos and Kebbi now paying close to N4,000 per litre, according to the latest figures released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Kerosene was once one of the most commonly used cooking fuels in Nigeria before many households switched to Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG). Around 2015, kerosene sold for between N50 and N100 per litre, making it affordable for many families.

However, the removal of kerosene subsidy in 2016 and the continued depreciation of the naira have pushed prices higher over the years, making the product difficult to afford for many households that once relied on it for cooking and lighting.

Today, many Nigerians have turned to cooking gas, charcoal and other alternatives as kerosene prices continue to rise.

In its “Household Kerosene Price Watch” for April 2026, the NBS said Sokoto recorded the highest average retail price at N3,965.10 per litre.

Kebbi followed at N3,808.75 per litre, while Lagos recorded N3,790.90. Other states with high prices included Katsina at N3,743.09, Edo at N3,639.16, Niger at N3,572.57, Plateau at N3,425.20 and Zamfara at N3,386.09 per litre.

At the lower end of the scale, Bayelsa recorded the lowest average retail price at N1,815.40 per litre. Kogi followed at N1,982.02, while Yobe stood at N2,235.77. Kano and Anambra recorded N2,385.53 and N2,398.53 respectively.

The report showed that states in the North-West generally recorded the highest kerosene prices in the country, with Sokoto, Kebbi and Katsina leading the list.

Several states also recorded significant increases between March and April 2026. Kaduna recorded the highest month-on-month increase of 35.16 per cent, followed by Bayelsa at 34.82 per cent, Katsina at 34.27 per cent, Imo at 34.11 per cent and Akwa Ibom at 33.62 per cent.

Plateau recorded a 30.80 per cent increase, while Kwara rose by 32.25 per cent.

Kogi recorded no change during the period, while Borno posted one of the lowest increases at 1.59 per cent.

On a year-on-year basis, Bauchi recorded the highest increase at 108.53 per cent, meaning the average retail price more than doubled compared to April 2025.

Lagos recorded an increase of 84.49 per cent, Nasarawa 76.12 per cent, Katsina 71.17 per cent and Plateau 65.97 per cent. Niger recorded a 44.99 per cent rise, while Sokoto recorded a 59.76 per cent increase.

Yobe and Enugu were the only states to record year-on-year declines, with prices dropping by 4.86 per cent and 1.80 per cent respectively.

The NBS also reported that the average retail price in the North-Central zone stood at N2,849.97 per litre in April 2026. This represented a 19.87 per cent increase from March and a 32.18 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

The South-West also recorded notable increases, largely driven by Lagos, while the South-South showed mixed trends despite being home to several oil-producing states.

The report further showed that the average price of a gallon of kerosene increased across the country.

In the North-Central region, the average gallon price rose to N12,824.88 in April 2026 from N10,698.89 in March. In the Federal Capital Territory, the average gallon price stood at N12,202.24, while Niger and Plateau recorded N16,076.55 and N15,413.39 respectively.

Residents of Sokoto paid more than N17,000 on average for a gallon of kerosene, among the highest prices recorded nationwide.

The continued rise in kerosene prices is expected to place additional pressure on low-income households, many of which still depend on the product for cooking and lighting.

With cooking gas selling for about N2,000 per litre in some locations, some households may increasingly rely on firewood and charcoal as cheaper alternatives.

Copyright © 2026 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

