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TOKYO - Japan's industry ministry said on Wednesday that the benchmark for calculating gasoline price subsidies will switch back to Dubai crude prices from Brent crude from next week.
The change will take effect on June 4, according to the ministry.
The decision came as Dubai crude prices, which had been volatile due to the Middle East tensions, have stabilised and the gap with Brent crude has narrowed.
Using the Dubai price, which is employed by domestic oil companies, to calculate subsidies would be more accurate, the ministry said.
(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; editing by Philippa Fletcher)